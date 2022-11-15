CANDIA CANAVESE. Federico Nuccio, 48, born in Ivrea, but resident of always in Candia Canavese he is radiant: «A fantastic goal to have been nominated for the year 2022 by the Fic, the Italian Rowing Federation, the best Italian coach. I learned that I would receive this very important recognition on October 15, when the president of the Federation, Giuseppe Abbagnale, called me and told me that he had won – says Nuccio -. This year was a memorable season not only for myself, but above all for the club I am very proud to belong to, Canottieri Candia 2010. During the season we won two Italian titles, in under 17 and under 18 in men’s 8+. , two bronze medals in the 2-, a silver in the 4-at the Italian under-17 cross-country championship in Pisa, then to get to the most up-to-date, last Sunday, November 6, at the 11 km endurance race of the super skiff on the Po in Turin Sergio Andreo finished second in the under 17 single, thus crowning a very important season finale, after second place as rowing leader at the Gran Fondo in Pisa ».

A very important goal was that of Nuccio, who thanks all those who contributed, with the personal nugget to the achievement of this award: “A special thanks to my historical coach Nerio Gainotti, but also to Franco Torta, my technical collaborator at Canottieri Candia 2010 from 2016 to 2018, when we rebuilt the company, Fabio Soncin, assistant coach, Davide Scionico, coach of the sampierdarenesi rowers, his sporting director Lorenzo Cappagli for their invaluable support, but nothing would have been without the managers of the club and above all of all the kids and parents, all of whom were wonderful. In 2020, in the middle of the Covid era, not being able to train on the waters of Lake Candia, they all gave total availability, using Zoom to be able to do physical activity – says Nuccio “. Nuccio then also remembers his glorious past with the Candia rowing company: “I started training in 1993 in Candia, then I went to Cerea Turin, before returning to the base in Candia in 2016, where eight to ten boys (between they were also Lucrezia Baudino, who graduated twice world champion) we managed to have in a few years, about a hundred members, with the club that in the meantime has passed from the one hundred and eighteenth national place, to station between the twentieth and the twenty-second “.Loris Ponsetto