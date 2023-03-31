BERLIN – “A convergence between European Populaires and Giorgia Meloni it is not unthinkable, but it is subject to conditions. And we of the Ppe are at the window. The electoral campaign for the European elections will be tough. Who tells us that Meloni won’t come back “from before”, that she won’t come up with her populist, sovereignist and anti-European arguments?”. Here is the first doubt that emerges in the confidences of three authoritative politicians of the German CDU and an exponent of the very first Ppe plan.