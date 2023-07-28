Melting Ice Reveals Body of Missing German Climber After 37 Years

Title: DNA Confirms the Identity of German Climber Missing for 37 Years

Subtitle: Alpine Glaciers Show Alarming Retreat, With Grave Consequences for Environment

Date: July 28, 2023

In a surprising turn of events, a DNA test has confirmed the identity of a German climber who disappeared 37 years ago. The climber’s body was discovered in the Theodul glacier, a part of the famous Zermatt ski region and the highest ski resort in Europe. Despite efforts to locate him when he went missing, a search and rescue operation at that time failed to find any trace of the climber.

Authorities have refrained from revealing the name of the mountaineer, but they have disclosed that he was 38 years old during the ill-fated expedition. The discovery of the climber’s body highlights the sensitive nature of alpine ice packs, with Theodul and other glaciers in the Alps retreating in recent years due to global warming.

It is worth noting that Theodul and its neighboring Gorner Glacier were still connected until the 1980s, but have since drifted apart. The melting ice in the region often reveals artifacts or remains that have been lost for decades. Last year, the Aletsch Glacier exposed the wreckage of a plane that had crashed in 1968. Similarly, in 2014, the body of missing British climber Jonathan Conville was found on the Matterhorn, Switzerland’s most renowned peak, after decades of being missing.

The consequences of the shrinking glaciers are far-reaching. Beyond the discovery of lost individuals and the repositioning of borders, alpine glaciers play a crucial role in Europe’s environment. They store winter snow that nourishes rivers like the Rhine and the Danube, providing water for crops and essential cooling for nuclear power plants. However, diminishing water levels in the Rhine in recent years have impacted cargo barges transporting supplies throughout Europe.

Furthermore, the snowmelt from glaciers contributes to river cooling. Without this natural cooling effect, the water temperature becomes unsuitably high, leading to the death of fish. Swiss experts have been alarmed by the accelerated retreat of alpine glaciers, with their volume having already reduced by half since 1931, exceeding predictions made by scientists. At the current rate, it is feared that almost all alpine glaciers will disappear by the end of this century.

The situation in 2023 worsened due to a scorching and dry June, followed by record-breaking heat globally in July. Glacial experts anticipate even greater ice reduction when they return to measure the ice in August and September.

As the environment continues to be heavily impacted by climate change, there is a pressing need for urgent action. The significance of melting glaciers extends far beyond the discovery of missing climbers or diplomatic border disputes. It poses a grave threat to the availability of water resources and the delicate balance of ecosystems in the European Alpine region.

