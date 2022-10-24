Home World Member Morning News on October 24: Japan launched a “kamikaze” sneak attack on the market, and the United States urgently sent blood to Switzerland-Wall Street News
Member Morning News on October 24: Japan launched a "kamikaze" sneak attack on the market, and the United States urgently sent blood to Switzerland

Member Morning News on October 24: Japan launched a “kamikaze” sneak attack on the market, and the United States urgently sent blood to Switzerland-Wall Street News

1.[Japan launched a “Kamikaze” sneak attack on the market]On Friday, October 21, the USD/JPY climbed to a daily high of 151.94, and then fell rapidly in the short-term. The news said that after falling below 151.9, Japan intervened in the yen exchange rate. But after the news, the dollar rebounded against the yen.

Comments: The market was stunned by the Japanese “Kamikaze” attack at first; but after learning the truth, the market quickly recovered. But it was already “late”, and the sneak attack took place on Friday when the last group of traders around the world were off work. Why is it called a “Kamikaze” attack? For details, please refer to this VIP article.

2.[U.S. emergency blood transfusion to Switzerland]According to the central bank liquidity swap operation record on the official website of the New York Fed, the Fed continued to conduct a total of USD 11.3 billion in USD liquidity swap operations with the Swiss National Bank, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan. Mainly to provide 11.09 billion US dollars of liquidity for the Swiss National Bank.

Comments: The big harvest has started. For the harvest of the strong dollar and the dollar shortage, please refer to the previous article: “The tragedy behind the strong dollar not only hurts people but also hurts the body” https://wallstreetcn.com/articles/3671643

