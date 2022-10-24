New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!

“Science and Technology Innovation Board Daily” reported on the 24th that well-known technology reporter Mark Gurman said that Apple is testing the Mac Pro equipped with Apple Silicon chips. It doesn’t think the first Apple Silicon Mac Pro will go on sale until 2023, but testing of this device is already taking place internally at Apple. The new high-end Mac Pros will offer versions with at least twice or four times the chips of the M2 Max, and call those chips “M2 Ultra” and “M2 Extreme.”