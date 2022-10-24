Say the proverb. “Scramble well, preach badly”. Nailed it. And for this reason the chirping of Elio Vito – former ultrà of Berlusconi then reborn as a civil rights activist – collects thousands of hearts and appreciation sbertuccini the new government.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her ministers arrived accompanied by family and children at yesterday’s swearing-in ceremony. A parade of smiling faces, but how many “traditional” families are in the executive, made up of mom and dad and that’s it? In short, what does the new executive seem to have in mind?

How nice to see him take the oath with a partner, girlfriend, cohabitants, daughters out of wedlock and children from other marriages.

Too bad they then defend the traditional family … – Elio Vito ️‍ (@elio_vito) October 22, 2022

Starting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, accompanied by her daughter Ginevra and her lifelong partner, the Mediaset journalist Andrea Gianbruno. Not married. Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini was at the Quirinale with his son Francesco, had by his first wife, the journalist Fabrizia Ieluzzi and his daughter Mirta, had by the lawyer Giulia Martinelli, who was not married. And the current partner – “we are fine, we have no intention of getting married” – Francesca Verdini. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was with her daughter Ginevra, who had not been married to the Mediaset journalist Andrea Gianbruno.