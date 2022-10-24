Home News Elio Vito: “All boyfriends and companions, but they defend the traditional family”
News

Elio Vito: “All boyfriends and companions, but they defend the traditional family”

by admin
Elio Vito: “All boyfriends and companions, but they defend the traditional family”

Say the proverb. “Scramble well, preach badly”. Nailed it. And for this reason the chirping of Elio Vito – former ultrà of Berlusconi then reborn as a civil rights activist – collects thousands of hearts and appreciation sbertuccini the new government.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her ministers arrived accompanied by family and children at yesterday’s swearing-in ceremony. A parade of smiling faces, but how many “traditional” families are in the executive, made up of mom and dad and that’s it? In short, what does the new executive seem to have in mind?

Starting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, accompanied by her daughter Ginevra and her lifelong partner, the Mediaset journalist Andrea Gianbruno. Not married. Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini was at the Quirinale with his son Francesco, had by his first wife, the journalist Fabrizia Ieluzzi and his daughter Mirta, had by the lawyer Giulia Martinelli, who was not married. And the current partner – “we are fine, we have no intention of getting married” – Francesca Verdini. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was with her daughter Ginevra, who had not been married to the Mediaset journalist Andrea Gianbruno.

See also  Dealers, a change of model: the third way of Stellantis, which aims at "commission agents"

You may also like

Peasant left in revolt: “We have been robbed...

Pordenone, Burrai’s mistake: Feralpisalò conquers the Teghil

Ivrea, deserved victory for the team at Santi

Energy, Minister Pichetto Fratin: Cingolani government consultant

Racist video, the Anpi reports to Digos

Bolzano, a 30-year-old girl killed at home: a...

Glide on the path through the woods, the...

Meloni takes office and sees Macron: “Continue collaboration...

Anti-Covid vaccines, in Piedmont the campaign starts for...

Breton: “Of course the new government will respect...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy