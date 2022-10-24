There will be strong rain and snow in the eastern part of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, and there will be strong wind and rain in Hainan Island

one,live weather

1. Domestic situation

Precipitation is sparse in most parts of my country:From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, precipitation was sparse in most parts of my country. There were moderate to heavy rains in central and northeastern Yunnan, southern Sichuan, central and eastern Taiwan Island, and local heavy rains (50-74 mm) in eastern Taiwan Island; Eastern Tibet Light rain occurs.

2. Live abroad

There are local heavy precipitation in Central Africa, Western Australia and other places:In the past 24 hours, heavy to heavy rains have occurred in parts of eastern Central Africa, eastern Bolivia and southwestern Brazil, eastern Australia, the Malay Peninsula, Sumatra, and southern Indian Peninsula.

Second, the key weather forecast

1. Domestic key weather

1）There will be strong rain and snow in the eastern part of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

From the 24th to the 27th, affected by the Bay of Bengal storm and the southern branch trough, there will be strong rain and snow in eastern Tibet, southern Qinghai, western Sichuan Plateau, and western Yunnan. Among them, southeastern Qinghai, northeastern Tibet, and northern Sichuan plateau There are moderate to heavy snow or sleet, local heavy snow or heavy snow, moderate to heavy rain, local heavy rain or heavy rain in southeastern Tibet, northwestern Yunnan and other places.

In addition, on the 25th and 26th, affected by the cold air, there was light rain or sleet in the central and northern parts of North China and the central and southern parts of Northeast China, and there were 4-5 winds, and the temperature dropped by 4-8 °C.

2）There will be strong wind and rain in Hainan Island

From the 24th to the 25th, there will be moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in Hainan Island and other places. From the daytime of the 24th to the night of the 26th, there will be strong winds of magnitude 6 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9 in most of the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the sea east of Taiwan, the Bashi Strait, the northern and central waters of the South China Sea, the Qiongzhou Strait, and the Beibu Gulf. In some areas of the strait, the wind can reach level 9 and gust level 10.

2. Foreign key weather

1）Significant snowfall in northwestern and northeastern North America

In the next three days, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in the western United States, western and southern Alaska, western Canada, Baffin Island, the coastal plains of Hudson Bay, northern Labrador Peninsula and other places, and local heavy snow. In addition, there were moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in the northwestern part of the Indo-China Peninsula, the Ganges Delta, the Malay Peninsula, Sumatra, and the tropical islands of Southeast Asia.

2）Significant precipitation in eastern Australia, high temperatures in northern Australia continue

In the next three days, there will be moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in eastern and southwestern Australia. In addition, parts of northern Australia and northern West Africa have high temperatures of 35 to 37 °C, and the local daily maximum temperature exceeds 40 °C.

3. Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on October 24th to 08:00 on the 25th,There are light to moderate snowfalls in parts of the western and northern mountainous areas of southern Xinjiang, southern and eastern Tibet, southern Qinghai, and western Sichuan plateau. Among them, there are heavy to moderate snow in parts of northeastern and southern Tibet, southern Qinghai, and northern Sichuan plateau. Blizzard (10-15mm). There were moderate to heavy rains in parts of southern and eastern Tibet, southern Shaanxi, western Sichuan Basin, and Hainan Island. Among them, there were heavy rains (50-80 mm) in parts of southeastern Tibet, northeastern and central Hainan Island. There are 4-5 winds in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia (see Figure 1). Most of the East China Sea will have northeasterly winds of magnitude 7 and gusts of magnitude 8. There will be northeasterly winds of magnitude 7 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9 in the Taiwan Strait, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, the Bashi Strait, the northern and central and eastern waters of the South China Sea. Among them, the winds in some waters of the Taiwan Strait can reach magnitude 9 and gusts of magnitude 10.

From 08:00 on October 25th to 08:00 on the 26th,There are moderate snowfalls in parts of eastern and southern Tibet, southern Qinghai, and western Sichuan Plateau. Among them, there are heavy snows to blizzards in parts of northeastern and southern Tibet, southern Qinghai, and northern Sichuan plateau. There are moderate to heavy rains in parts of southern and eastern Tibet, southern Shaanxi, northeastern and southwestern Sichuan, northwestern Yunnan, Hainan Island and other places. Among them, there are heavy rains or heavy rains (100-130 mm) in parts of southeastern Tibet and other places (100-130 mm) ( See Figure 2). There will be easter to northeasterly winds of magnitude 7 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9 in the Taiwan Strait, the oceans east of Taiwan, the Bashi Strait, the northern part of the South China Sea and the central and eastern waters.

From 08:00 on October 26th to 08:00 on the 27th,There were light to moderate snow in parts of northern and eastern Tibet, central Northwest China, and northern Southwest China. Among them, there were heavy snowstorms in parts of northeastern Tibet and northern Sichuan Plateau. There are moderate rains in parts of eastern Tibet, Chongqing, southwestern Hubei, northern Guizhou, southern Sichuan Basin, southwestern Yunnan, Hainan Island, Taiwan Island, etc. Among them, southeastern Tibet, southern Hubei, northern and western Hunan, and southeastern Chongqing There are heavy rains (25-40 mm) in parts of central and central, northwestern Guizhou, and southwestern Yunnan. There are 4-5 winds in parts of northeastern Heilongjiang (see Figure 3).

4. Influence and Concern

1. The adverse effects of strong offshore winds in the southern part of the East China Sea and the South China Sea and heavy rainfall in Hainan Island;

2. From the 24th to the 27th, strong rain and snow weather processes and adverse effects in the eastern Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and other places;

3. The development trend and impact of meteorological drought in Jiangnan, northern South China and other places;

4. Autumn forest grassland and urban fire prevention meteorological services.

Make:Wang Taiwei Xu Chengpeng Liu Yi Issued by Lian Zhihua: Fang Chong

