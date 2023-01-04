Home World Meta, illicit advertising: 390 million fine from the EU
Meta, illicit advertising: 390 million fine from the EU

Meta, illicit advertising: 390 million fine from the EU

Two fines totaling 390 million euros have been imposed on the Meta group by the Irish Data Protection Commission for violating the rules on the processing of personal data in relation to the provision of Facebook and Instagram services.
This was announced by the Irish authority, acting on behalf of the EU, specifying that it has completed two investigations against Meta Platforms Ireland Limited and that it has established a fine of 210 million for violations of the GDPR by Facebook and 180 million for violations by Instagram. The commission also asked Meta to bring its practices into line with EU standards within 3 months. The investigation started from two complaints, presented in Austria and Belgium, submitted on 25 May 2018, the date of entry into force of the EU regulation on the processing of personal data.

