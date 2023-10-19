Metal Detector Enthusiast Discovers Ancient Treasure in Unlikely Spot: Carrot Field in Switzerland

Explorer Discovers 3,500-Year-Old Treasure in Swiss Carrot Field

A surprising discovery was made recently when an explorer stumbled upon an ancient treasure buried in an unlikely location in Switzerland. Franz Zahn, who has been detecting metals in the area for years, was searching a freshly plowed carrot field near Güttingen when his metal detector led him to a remarkable find.

The metal disc that Zahn tripped over turned out to be a collection of jewelry from the Middle Bronze Age, dating back approximately 3,500 years BC. The artifacts were identified by archaeologists who later excavated the area and unearthed an astonishing array of treasures.

Among the discoveries were 14 necklace pieces known as spike discs, 11 small bronze spirals, eight larger gold wire spirals, two rings, and over 100 minuscule amber beads. Alongside these jewelry items, archaeologists also found a bronze arrowhead, a beaver tooth, a bear tooth, a rock crystal, a fossilized shark tooth, a small ammonite, and mineral fragments.

Interestingly, the ancient artifacts were not found near a tomb, suggesting that they were likely buried alone in a container that has since vanished. The exact reason why and how the jewelry set came to be buried in Güttingen remains a mystery.

The Canton of Thurgau, where Güttingen is located, shared close-up photos of the jewelry set on their Facebook page. The images showcase the intricate details of the spiked discs, with concentric circles and raised spikes at the center. The necklace also features spiral shapes connecting the discs, reminiscent of Bronze Age jewelry designs.

The discovered artifacts are currently being documented, analyzed, and restored by archaeologists. The plan is to eventually display them at the Museum of Archeology in Frauenfeld, offering visitors a glimpse into Switzerland’s rich ancient history.

Güttingen, situated about 45 miles northeast of Zurich, is not known for having many Middle Bronze Age settlements. This makes the discovery even more extraordinary and raises questions about the origins and significance of the buried treasure.

In a world where ancient artifacts are often found through meticulously planned and organized excavations, this accidental find in a carrot field reminds us that history can sometimes reveal itself in the most unexpected places.

