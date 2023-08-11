Home » Meteorologist Ivan Ristić on the African cyclone Nero | Weather forecast
The African anticyclone called “Neron” will arrive in Serbia next week, due to which high temperatures will return again.

“African Anticyclone Named “Neron” it is heading towards Serbia, but there will also be the creation of a weak high-altitude cyclone over Greece which will slow down the flow of warm African air towards us,” says meteorologist Ivan Ristic in the new weather forecast for August.

The following days will be mostly sunny weather, the temperature will gradually increase and at the beginning of next week the highest daily temperature will range from 30°C to 34°C.

In the middle of next week under the influence of the aforementioned high-altitude cyclone has conditions for short-term rain showers with thunder – says the forecast.

“Already at the end of next week, warm and sunny weather is expected with a maximum temperature of 33°C to 37°C. All in all, summer and tropical days are slowly coming back to us,” concludes Ristić.

To remind you, July was 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer compared to pre-industrial times. Last month was 0.7 degrees Celsius warmer than the average July from 1991 to 2020, Copernicus said.

