Two more semi-finalists wanted – sport.ORF.at

At the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the last two participants for the semi-finals will be determined this Saturday. First, co-host Australia meets France in Brisbane (9 a.m., live on ORF1 and in the live stream). Transmission begins at 8:50 a.m.

Afterwards, the favored European champions England will compete with Colombia in Sydney (12.30 p.m., live on ORF1 and in the live stream). Transmission begins at 12:00 p.m.

The winners of the last two quarter-finals of this World Cup will play in Sydney on Wednesday (12:00 p.m., live on ORF1) for a place in the final. In the other semi-final, Spain and Sweden meet on Tuesday in Auckland (10 a.m., live on ORF1).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

