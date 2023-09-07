Mexican Consulate in Havana Announces Closure and Changes in Appointments

Last-Minute Closure and Venue Change of Mexican Consulate in Havana

Last-minute information from the Mexican Embassy in Cuba has revealed that the Consulate of Mexico in Havana is undergoing a venue change, leading to the closure of its consular headquarters. As a result, several previously scheduled appointments have been rescheduled.

The decision to change the venue was made in order to modernize services for Mexican compatriots living in Cuba and to optimize assistance provided to the Cuban community. The opening of the new Consulate of Mexico in Havana took place at the end of 2022.

In a recent announcement on its Twitter account, the Consulate of Mexico in Havana informed the public that it will remain closed starting from Monday, September 17, 2023, until further notice. Those with appointments during this period are urged to check their email, where they will receive notifications regarding the new appointment dates. In case of emergencies, Mexicans can contact the consulate through the telephone number +535286-9620.

Applicants who had appointments to legalize documents have reported that their appointments have been rescheduled. The consulate confirmed via email that the same schedule assigned to the initial appointment will be upheld for the new date. It appears that many others have also experienced similar changes to their scheduled appointments.

The Mexican Embassy in Cuba is advising all individuals who had appointments during this period to carefully check their emails for updates on whether their appointments have been rescheduled or maintained.

The notifications sent to those affected by the change of dates have not provided any additional details. However, it seems that the modifications align with the days designated for the officials to carry out the move to the new venue.

It is anticipated that before the end of September, all consular processes will resume at the new headquarters. The consulate’s current location at Calle 12, No. 518 esq. 7th Ave. Reparto Miramar, Playa municipality, Havana, will be replaced by a new address at Calle 18, No. 507, between 5th and 7th, also in Miramar, Playa.

The Mexican Consulate urges its users and interested individuals to stay updated with the latest information. Any further changes related to the move will be announced on their official website and their social media accounts, including Twitter.

The move process is expected to be swift, ensuring minimal disruption to consular services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

