Mexican Foreign Ministry to Grant 6,960 Visa Appointments for Cubans at Havana Consulate

The Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that they will be granting 6,960 appointments for Cubans to process their visas at the Mexican consulate in Havana. The appointments will begin on September 25th and will be assigned based on the order of registration of users, with priority given to visas for family reunification, work, and studies.

The Ministry confirmed that individuals who already have a user in the Citas Cuba system will not need to create a new account or take additional steps. However, it was also mentioned that appointments for the first quarter of 2024 will be scheduled in December.

It is important to note that the Cuba Appointments system automatically assigns appointments to previously registered individuals in chronological order until availability is exhausted. The Ministry warned against sharing personal data with third parties offering to schedule appointments, as these appointments could be canceled without prior notice.

Those who need to carry out a procedure at the Consulate of Mexico in Havana and do not have a registered user in the Citas Cuba system will need to access the provided electronic address and enter their biographical data and the required procedure. Once registration is complete, they will need to wait for the system to assign an appointment based on availability.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that appointments are free, personal, and non-transferable. Any misuse of the system will result in the cancellation of suspicious appointments and the blocking of corresponding users. The Ministry also reassured that they are continuously working to improve the quality and availability of services at the Mexican Consulate in Havana.