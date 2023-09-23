Recalculation of pensions – how payments will change in 2024

In Ukraine, in 2024, not only will the minimum pension be increased, but also indexation will be carried out for all pensioners. Indexing will take place according to the new rules, but its details have not yet been disclosed.

According to the draft budget for 2024, three categories of payments will be increased in Ukraine in January, writes Obozrevatel.

In particular, it says:

about the minimum pension: it will increase from UAH 2,093 to UAH 2,361; about the maximum pension: it will increase from UAH 20,930 to UAH 23,610; increase for overtime experience: will increase from UAH 20.9 to UAH 23.6 for each month of additional experience.

In addition, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the indexation (which usually takes place in March by half of last year’s inflation and half of the average of the last three years of annual salary growth) will be carried out according to the new rules. Allegedly, the Cabinet of Ministers has already developed a methodology for introducing points and coefficients.

Such a system has:

to equalize pension amounts regardless of the year you took a well-deserved rest (that is, update payments); lead to an increase in the average pension amount to UAH 6,000.

The publication also draws attention to the fact that from January to June 2023, according to the PFU data, the average pension increased from UAH 4.6 thousand to UAH 5.3 thousand. Probably, even without significant indexation, but only due to an increase in the minimum pension, the average payment in 2024 will be the promised UAH 6,000.

We will remind, the day before Ukrainians were explained when it is better to apply for a pension.

