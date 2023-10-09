Mexico Bracing for Impact as Two Tropical Systems Approach

Two tropical systems are expected to impact Mexico this week, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The first system, Tropical Storm Max, is currently located about 129 km south of Zihuatanejo, Mexico, with winds of 64 km/h. It is a relatively short-lived storm and is predicted to make landfall on Monday afternoon. A tropical storm warning has been issued for the region, specifically from Acapulco to Punta San Telmo, indicating that tropical storm conditions are expected along the coast at dawn.

The main concern with Tropical Storm Max is heavy rainfall, with expected amounts ranging from 101 to 203 millimeters and local maximums of 305 mm. These conditions could lead to flash flooding and landslides in the states of Guerrero, Michoacán, and the coastal sections of western Oaxaca in southwestern Mexico.

Meanwhile, a second system named Tropical Storm Lidia currently has winds of 112 km/h, and the NHC expects it to become a hurricane on Monday. Lidia is projected to strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane before making landfall in west-central Mexico on Tuesday night. The areas under a hurricane watch include Las Islas Marías Perula Beach to Mazatlán, while a tropical storm watch has been issued for Mazatlán to Bahía Tempehuaya and Manzanillo to Playa Pérula.

Late Tuesday, hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area, with tropical storm conditions also expected. Additionally, tropical storm conditions are possible on Tuesday in areas under the watch. The forecast for Lidia includes significant rainfall, with totals ranging from 101 to 203 millimeters and local maximums of 305 mm, particularly across the state of Nayarit, the southern parts of Sinaloa, and the coastal parts of Jalisco in western Mexico. These heavy rainfalls could result in flash and urban flooding, as well as potential landslides in elevated coastal areas.

Concerns about Lidia extend beyond Mexico, as the remnants of the storm could pose a threat to South Texas. The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has issued a slight risk of excessive rain, level 2 out of 4, for the region. Precipitation amounts of 76 to 127 millimeters are expected from Tuesday to Wednesday morning.

Authorities and residents in Mexico are urged to stay updated on the progression of these tropical systems and take the necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

