The criminal career of the Chapo’s son ends. Or at least he suffers a stop. Ovidio Guzmansaid ‘The mouse’, son of the notorious head of the Mexican Sinaloa drug cartel, was arrested in an operation by Mexican federal forces. This was stated by the newspaper El Universal, quoting government sources, specifying that Ovidio Guzman was arrested in Culiacan, in the state of Sinaloa and has already been transferred to a maximum security prison.



(reuters)

After the news of the arrest, there was looting and blockades to the point that the governor of Sinaloa said on Twitter that “given the events that are taking place in Culiacan, I ask the citizens to remain calm and take shelter in their homes” .

‘El Raton’, a member of the Sinaloa cartel, had already been arrested in 2019 also in Culiacan, in the north-west of the country, although he was later released by the authorities in the wake of the chaos that his detention had caused, with armed groups threatening attacks in various parts of the city.