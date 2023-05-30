Mexico, firefight between police and criminals, 10 dead

A firefight between agents of the national police and a group of criminals ended with a death toll of ten, all members of a gang, and at least five wounded policemen. The Minister of Security of the State of Nuevo León, Gerardo Palacios, explained that the shooting occurred along the federal highway to Nuevo Laredo, a city in the neighboring state of Tamaulipas. “Police personnel – Palacios wrote on Twitter – were attacked with gunfire by people traveling aboard three armored trucks”, which were eventually seized