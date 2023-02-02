MEXICO CITY – The former director of a zoo in southern Mexico killed four of the biopark’s pygmy goats and served them for Christmas dinner, authorities reported in the Guardian. “The four animals were slaughtered and cooked on the premises of the zoo, and were served as food at the end-of-year party,” he said. Fernando Ruiz Gutierrez, director of wildlife at the state department of the environment, accusing the director of the zoo at the time, José Rubén Nava.