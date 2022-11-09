Home World Miami-Dade County turns red as first Republican governor in 20 years wins | Florida | Miami-Dade County | Democrat
by admin
[Epoch Times, November 09, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Chen Ting comprehensive report) Florida’s most populous Miami-Dade County (Miami-Dade) has long been considered a stronghold of the Democratic Party. However, incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis will become the first Republican gubernatorial candidate to win in the county in 20 years.

Prior to that, Florida Gov. Jeb Bush was the last Republican gubernatorial candidate to win Miami-Dade County, Fox News reported.

Miami-Dade County, located in southern Florida, had a population of 2,701,767 at the 2020 census, making it the most populous county in Florida and the seventh most populous county in the United States.

Fox News believes that the county’s turn from blue to red is part of the Republicans regaining control of Congress. In addition to DeSantis, Republican Senator Marco Rubio will also defeat Democratic challenger Rep. Val Demings.

In 2020, President Biden defeated then-President Trump by a few percentage points across the county.

Fox News expects DeSantis to beat Democratic opponent Charlie Crist 57.2 percent to 42.2 percent. In 2006, Crist ran for governor as a Republican, but lost in Miami-Dade County.

The county has a Democratic executive, and Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez is one of a handful of Republican major city leaders.

The city of Miami has a large Latino and Hispanic population, especially Cuban Americans. In fact, Cuban-born politician Rubio was born in Miami.

In 2020, Florida Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar defeated Donna Shalala when the district covered the city of Miami.

Previously, DeSantis said: “My first year, we banned sanctuary cities, which the news media originally thought would not gain support (in Miami). However, Hispanic voters in Florida supported our policy of banning sanctuary cities. highest rate.”

