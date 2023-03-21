Home World Miasma Chronicles arrives in May, new images
505 Games today announced that Miasma Chroniclesthe very interesting turn-based combat adventure from the makers of Mutant Year Zerowill arrive in digital format on 23 maggio at the price of 49.99 Euros, followed by a physical release in the summer period.

The announcement is accompanied by new images of the game and a brief official description; here’s it all below.

In this new tactical adventure featuring intense turn-based combat, players will take on the role of Elvis, a young man abandoned to his fate in the wastelands of America, with only the solace of his robot “brother” Diggs. Together they will have to unravel the mystery of Miasma, a mysterious entity that threatens the last vestiges of humanity.

Armed with a mysterious glove, capable of controlling “Miasma”, Elvis and Diggs will live an extraordinary adventure in post-apocalyptic game settings where the enemy lurks around every corner and will be joined by a company of wacky characters.

