The striker scored both goals for Zurich in the 2-1 win against Lucerne and is the match winner. FCZ celebrated only their third home win of the season in Letzigrund on Saturday evening.

Secures three more important points for FCZ against Lucerne: the striker Aiyegun Tosin. Michael Buholzer / Keystone

For a few minutes it seemed as if someone had turned back time a year. André Breitenreiter, last season’s champion coach, was a guest at Letzigrund, and FCZ President Ancillo Canepa beamed happily into the TV camera after the win. This victory feels “extremely good”, finally you can look back into midfield.