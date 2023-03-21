Andreas Beck is a fund manager and holds a doctorate in mathematics. Andreas Beck

Hardly any other fund manager has a CV like this: After eighth grade, Andreas Beck dropped out of school and trained as a locksmith.

However, he was bad at it, he told Business Insider. So he went back to school to get his high school diploma. He then studied mathematics and philosophy and then received his doctorate in logic. Beck began his career at the Munich Re insurance group and later switched to a software company. In 2015 he founded the Institute for Wealth Creation. For 20 years he advised banks and asset managers.

He later founded his own fund – the Global Portfolio One. This fund invests in over 8,800 companies across a broad spectrum. In total, more than 400 million euros have been invested in Beck’s funds.

In the latest podcast episode Money Mindset, Beck talks about his path to becoming a celebrated fund manager, gives financial tips and says what he thinks of investing in the MSCI World.

