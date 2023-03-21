Home Business Former locksmith trainee, now fund manager: Andreas Beck
Business

Former locksmith trainee, now fund manager: Andreas Beck

by admin
Former locksmith trainee, now fund manager: Andreas Beck

Andreas Beck is a fund manager and holds a doctorate in mathematics.
Andreas Beck

Hardly any other fund manager has a CV like this: After eighth grade, Andreas Beck dropped out of school and trained as a locksmith.

Click here to see all podcast episodes.

However, he was bad at it, he told Business Insider. So he went back to school to get his high school diploma. He then studied mathematics and philosophy and then received his doctorate in logic. Beck began his career at the Munich Re insurance group and later switched to a software company. In 2015 he founded the Institute for Wealth Creation. For 20 years he advised banks and asset managers.

He later founded his own fund – the Global Portfolio One. This fund invests in over 8,800 companies across a broad spectrum. In total, more than 400 million euros have been invested in Beck’s funds.

In the latest podcast episode Money Mindset, Beck talks about his path to becoming a celebrated fund manager, gives financial tips and says what he thinks of investing in the MSCI World.

Listen to the episode and get more for your money!

About this podcast

In the financial podcast Money Mindset, Leo Ginsburg, business editor at Business Insider, talks to an exciting guest every week about how he or she invests their money and what advice they give to other people interested in investing.

See also  Science and Technology Morning Post | Apple released iPhone 13 on September 15, Intel invests 80 billion euros to expand European chip production_Ford

Every Tuesday you will receive ideas and suggestions on how you can increase your personal wealth without having to study business administration right away. Listen in Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Podimo and everywhere there are podcasts.

If you like the podcast, follow it, share it with friends and leave a rating. You can also find Money Mindset on Instagram. Here we publish everything important about the consequences and exciting learnings, facts and tips from the financial world.

Disclaimer: Stocks, cryptocurrencies and investments are always associated with risk. A total loss of the invested capital cannot be ruled out either. The published articles, data and forecasts are not an invitation to buy or sell securities or rights. They also do not replace professional advice.

You may also like

Competitiveness alarm for the European car. Acea: Euro...

CO2 budget for everyone – this is how...

Loccioni, a training plan that lasts all year...

Takeover of Credit Suisse – Confederation stops payment...

Ferretti Group, the sirens of the Stock Exchange...

Home office must become an exception again

Resolution 23 of 03/13/2023 – Works and interventions...

Water, investments at 56 euros per year per...

Credit Suisse bonuses suspended – Next step: Examine...

Niger: funding from Aics for photovoltaic rural electrification...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy