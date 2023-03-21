Finally spring! The long awaited time has come and we are really looking forward to what it has to offer. And since the new season also calls for a new manicure, we offer you some not-to-be-missed ideas. Show off your fingernails with these great designs for spring nails!

Inspired by nature: spring nails in green

Photo: Deavita / Marieta Goranova

Remember the greenery trend from a few years ago? Green celebrates a comeback in spring and symbolizes the new beginning and the awakening of nature. Be inspired by their many facets and bring their most beautiful colors to your fingernails. Be it matte, glossy or a combination of the two, green nails bring you in harmony with nature.

Magenta nail design with tulips

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

The color magenta is back in trend this year, as the color institute Pantone has confirmed with its color of the year 2023. You can combine the Viva Magenta Nails with beautiful flower motifs in the new season and thus create a wonderful floral nail design. And what better way to do that than some pink tulips? With a matte finish, these Spring Nails are an instant eye-catcher.

Lemonade Spring Nails – a real good mood bringer

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

Inspired by model Hailey Bieber, this nail design is ideal for anyone with a positive outlook on life. Lemonade Nails combine two beautiful nail trends in one – pastel colors and the trendy glazed donut finish. Paired with a floral pattern, these yellow nails are just the right accessory this spring that will lift your spirits and make you smile every day.

Spring Nails for Small Nails: Minimalist Designs

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

Small nails don’t need much to look beautiful. Even a monochrome nail design will do, but if you want something special, a minimalistic manicure with small decorations is the right choice. Choose a nude nail polish for the base and combine it with small floral motifs that miss spring fever.

Blue Nails are very popular

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

The beginning of spring makes you dream of summer already? Then blue nails are just the way to get in the holiday spirit early! Instead of painting the whole nails in a shade of blue, you can try an interesting nail design, such as the combination of French tips and a spring-like motif. We just love the butterfly design, especially for spring.

Would you like a French manicure? Then be sure to check out our French Nails Ideas for Spring!

Pastel shades are always a good idea in spring

Photo: Deavita / Svetoslava Koeva

In spring we dream in pastels! This timeless nail design is always on trend and we are mesmerized by its grace. Shades of purple are one of our absolute favorites and the swirl nail design goes really well with it. This means that two shades can be combined with one another, making the design even more interesting and playful.