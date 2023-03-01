There are now only a few hours left until the arrival of Creed III on big screens around the world and at the film premiere in Los Angeles Michael B. Jordan has thrown the mask on what are his ambitions for the expansion of the franchise.

Jordan, who also made his debut as a director for the occasion, introduced the screenings of the film by thanking the entire work team for what they have done in the last three years:

The journey these past three years has been incredible. I never thought I could do what you attribute to me. I could never have done it without the people in this incredible cast. It was a team effort. Every day I tried to impress them. I wanted them to understand that I wasn’t doing it just to get the work done. And finding the truth in the Creed family was very, very important to us. So thank you guys for having my back every step of the way, even when it was hard.

The actor and director then alluded on the red carpet to the future of the saga, whose future now seems destined to expand further. Jordan has not gone too far on the subject but has made it clear that he is aiming for the creation of a real dedicated universe:

Have the opportunity to build the Creed Universe It’s a prospect that excites me tremendously.

Words that allude to a further branch of the franchise in several directions. Jordan in recent weeks had confirmed as the realization of Creed 4 is now certain, moreover it seems to be personally involved in the announced further spin-off titled Drago currently being written by the screenwriter Robert Lawton.

Meanwhile, there are only a few hours left for the release of Creed III. The screenplay was signed by Keenan Coogler e Zach Baylinwhile the director of the first film, Ryan Coogler, was brought on board as an executive producer. This will also be the first film in the Rocky saga to do without the presence of Sylvester Stallone, as widely anticipated by the actor himself, who however remained involved as a producer.

Michael B. Jordan he will reprise his role of Adonis Creed Johnson for the third time and, along with him, many familiar faces from the previous two films will return. Indeed they will come back Tessa Thompson in the role of Bianca, Wood Harris as Tony Evers, Florian Munteanu as Viktor Drago, Phylicia Rashad as Mary Anne Creed, Mila Davis Kent as Amara Creed, daughter of Adonis and Bianca, e Tony Bellew as “Pretty” Ricky Conlan from the first film. Among the new entries there will be the debut in the franchise of Jonathan Majors as Damian “Dame” Anderson. They complete the cast Selenis Leyva, Thaddeus J. Mixson and the famous Mexican boxer saul Canelo Alvarez in as yet unknown roles.

Creed III will arrive in Italian cinemas on March 2, 2023.

Foto: MGM

Source: Deadline

