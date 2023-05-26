MICHELIN Agreement Reached to Acquire 100% of Fleet Service Provider TRK – Companies

Michelin has reached an agreement to acquire 100% stake in TRK, a fleet services provider in Italy.

Thanks to this operation (which requires the approval of the Italian authorities), Michelin Connected Fleet adds Italy to its international development in Europe, consolidating its global expansion which also includes the Americas, Africa and Oceania.

This strategic acquisition will accelerate the development of connected services and solutions for fleets of heavy vehicles, in the field of transport and logistics, as well as for light commercial vehicles in the field of last mile delivery, integrating services such as cold chain and electrification, in a key market such as Italy.

Michelin Connected Fleet is an advanced solution of services and connected solutions dedicated to fleets, designed to provide the tools and information fleet operators and managers need to easily manage their fleet on a daily basis, transform their operational efficiency and manage sustainable fleets.

More than as a supplier, he works as a partner, accompanying companies with recommendations based on concrete data, to give them a competitive advantage. Michelin Connected Fleet connects over 660,000 vehicles worldwide, providing integrated services and solutions that help customers achieve more sustainable mobility.

“The acquisition of TRK will allow Michelin Connected Fleet to enrich its services and solutions connected to fleets in Europe and to further innovate in the tire sector, particularly in Italy, a market with great potential,” said Gilson Santiago, Managing Director of MICHELIN Connected Fleet.