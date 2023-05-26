Home » Alkmaar imposes 43 stadium bans after riots
The Dutch top flight side have imposed 43 stadium bans following violent attacks by AZ Alkmaar fans after losing the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final against West Ham United. Further stadium bans are not excluded, the club announced. The criminal investigation would be ongoing.

Last week, Alkmaar lost 1-0 to the British. After that, AZ Alkmaar supporters tried to storm the stands where West Ham family and friends were sitting. Players from the English club also got involved in the scuffle to protect their loved ones.

Most of the AZ fans were masked and wearing hoodies. Nevertheless, 14 people have already been arrested, the police said. Pictures of the riots were shown on Dutch television with a call for help from citizens. Dozens of clues as to the identity of the rioters were then received.

