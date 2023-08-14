Microplastic found in human heart | Magazine

As many as nine types of plastic were found in 15 patients.

In March last year, Dutch scientists discovered microplastic particles in human blood, and now it is discovered for the first time in the human heart. The particles, which are smaller than five millimeters, are thrown out with single-use plastic. These are bottles and food packaging, and then they pass into the air, water and food around us.

The American Chemical Society analyzed heart tissue samples from 15 heart surgery patients. Doctors took blood samples before and after the operation, and microplastics were found in all samples. As they stated, they believe that people inhaled or swallowed them. Even in five types of heart tissue, nine types of plastic were found.

Particles of the plastic, which is used as an alternative to glass, were found in various parts of the heart, and the researchers point out that they cannot be attributed to “accidental exposure during surgery”. Other types of plastic found include polyethylene terephthalate, which is used in clothing and food containers, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which is widely distributed and found in carpentry, drainage pipes, paints.

“New research is needed to examine the impact of surgery on the introduction of microplastics into the body, as well as the potential effects of microplastics in internal organs on human health,” states the study, which also found that the average person inhales a credit card’s worth of microplastics every week.

Research continues to show that long-term exposure to endocrine-disrupting microplastics increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Experts have linked higher blood levels of dioxins, phthalates and blood pressure to pre-disease inflammatory conditions, reduced fasting glucose, insulin resistance and obesity, significantly increasing the likelihood of type 2 diabetes.

