Gasoline over 2 euros per litre: which regions cost the least?
Gasoline over 2 euros per litre: which regions cost the least?

Gasoline over 2 euros per litre: which regions cost the least?

The price of petrol on the motorway continues to increase: on Monday 14 August, from the data provided by Mimit, an average price of 2.015 euros per liter for self-driving cars on the motorway is found. Not a big increase from last Friday’s 2.014 but the trend is still up. Self diesel, still on the motorway, is at 1.921 (1.917 on Friday), the LPG served is at 0.842 euros (0.841 on Friday), methane is stable at 1.528 euros. The price also grows between the Regions.

Puglia and Bolzano the most expensive

The highest for self-service greenery is found in Puglia (1.969) and the same price is in the province of Bolzano. Followed by Calabria (1,967), Liguria (1,964), Basilicata (1,963), Sardinia (1,959), Valle d’Aosta (1,957), Molise (1,950), province of Trento (1,946), Sicily (1,943), Friuli Venezia Giulia ( 1,942), Piedmont (1,941), Tuscany, Campania and Abruzzo (1,940), Lombardy (1,939), Umbria (1,938), Lazio (1,936), Emilia Romagna (1,934). Lastly, the least expensive petrol is in Veneto: 1.921 euros per litre.

Expensive diesel in Bolzano

As regards diesel, the highest average price at self-service is found in the province of Bolzano (1.872). Followed by Liguria (1,869), Calabria (1,867), Valle d’Aosta (1,860), Sardinia (1,859), Molise (1,849), Puglia (1,846), Basilicata (1,856), province of Trento and Friuli Venezia Giulia (1,845), Lombardy Tuscany and Piedmont (1,843), Abruzzo (1,841), Emilia-Romagna (1,837), Campania Sicily and Umbria (1,836), Lazio (1,834). Lastly, the least expensive diesel is in the Marches and Veneto (1.821).

