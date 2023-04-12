Ghostwire: Tokyo will be available starting tomorrow on Xbox Series X|S, following a year-long PlayStation exclusive. However it is good news for Sony: if all conversions will be handled like this, the Japanese company he has nothing to fear compared toMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activision.

It is clear, ours is a provocation; but it is a fact that Tango Gameworks, a development team that became owned by Microsoft, had exactly one year to bring the game from PS5 to Xbox Series X|S and take advantage of the opportunity to correct technical deficiencies that afflicted him on the way out.

If you have read our analysis of the Xbox Series X version of Ghostwire: Tokyo, however, you will already know that none of this happened: the spiritual action shooter created by Shinji Mikami’s studio has landed on the console of the Redmond house with the exact same performance problems of the PS5 version.

So yes, in theory it would have been possible to weigh the now first party nature of this production and invest in order to deliver Xbox owners the best possible version of Ghostwire: Tokyobut for reasons beyond our understanding (to avoid teasing the antitrust commissions? Again?) things turned out differently.

If two clues prove it, there is no doubt that for some time now a certain perplexity has been spreading in the Xbox community regarding the management capabilities of Microsoftwhich has bought a large number of talented development teams, it is true, but without obtaining adequate results to date for the investment.

Maybe really with the launch of Redfall before and Starfield then the situation will take a substantially different turn and we will see a flurry of extraordinary quality releases on Xbox Game Pass, with an awareness of the means available and how to make them really bear fruit, to the fullest and in decent times.

For the moment, however, there is no risk that a near, possible Call of Duty you run better on Xbox Series X than on PS5: achieving an advantage in the console environment does not seem to fall within Microsoft’s policies.

