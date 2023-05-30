Microsoft announces Games With Gold in June

Microsoft today announced the two titles that will be downloadable for free by users Xbox Live Gold e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in the month of June.

We thus discover that from1st of June will come thefirst person adventure AdiosWhile dal 16 will be availableaudio adventuredesigned primarily for visually impaired players, The Vale: Shadow of the Crown.

Here are the descriptions of the two games:

Adios Adios is a first-person cinematic experience about making a deal with the devil, and bitterly regretting it. America. October. The morning is cool. The sky is clear. You’re a pig farmer in Kansas, and you’ve just decided you no longer want to use your animals to dispose of bodies for the Mafia. When your old friend – a hit man – arrives with his assistant to deliver you another body, you finally muster the courage to announce that you want to get out of the loop. Your friend doesn’t want you out of the loop. He knows you can’t just stop working for the mob, and he’ll try to persuade you to backtrack. Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of an authentic American Midwest farm, and spend a day in the company of the man who will be forced to kill you if he fails to change your mind. A decision that will change your life. The Vale: Shadow of the Crown The Vale: Shadow of the Crown is a story-driven action-adventure story that uses the full potential of 3D audio and controller tactile response to deliver a visceral gaming experience that shatters the barrier between player and character. Being an audio-based game, The Vale aims to breathe new life into medieval combat and provide a truly new experience for visually impaired and sighted players.