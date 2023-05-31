Microsoft hints at Fable’s presence at the Xbox Showcase on June 11th

L’June 11ththe date most anticipated by Xbox fans due to the now imminent Xbox Games Showcase, is fast approaching and everyone is wondering which games will be shown. A suggestion on one of the probable titles gives us today Microsoft itself, through a tweet which seems to suggest the presence of the new Fable Of Playground Games.

The tweet, which we report below, shows a trail of glitter in a house, which leads to a screen with the showcase symbol, accompanied by the writing “it seems important“.

Why Fable, Therefore? For two reasons. The first is that the “glittering trail” is a classic gameplay mechanic in the seriesused as a navigation path to achieve our goal (you have an example from the second 0:24 of this video), and this, in addition to suggesting a connection with the Playground title, could also indicate that we will find a similar mechanic in the new game.

The second reason is the musical motif that forms the background to the film, which recalls the style and instruments used the classic music of the series.

So is it finally time to unveil the long-awaited new RPG? We really hope so, and we’ll find out in 11 days!