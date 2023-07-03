Middle East, vast Israeli operation in Jenin: building bombed. Palestinian sources: at least three dead, bodies under the rubble

TEL AVIV – Israel has launched a vast operation against ‘terrorist infrastructure’ in Jenin, in the West Bank. The first phase, reports the military spokesman, consisted of three air strikes, unprecedented of their kind in recent years. In particular, a building that served as a joint headquarters, according to the military radio, of various Palestinian factions was hit. Hundreds of soldiers later entered the Jenin refugee camp. The military radio adds that fighting is underway and that “several killed” are among the Palestinians. Electricity was cut off in parts of the city.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least three Palestinians were killed in the bombing of the building, 13 others were injured. According to Israeli military radio there are still several shots buried under the rubble. The broadcaster estimates that around ten militiamen were killed in this phase. In an initial comment al-Fatah accuses Israel of having launched a “barbaric attack” which in any case “will not dissuade us from continuing to defend our people until freedom and independence”.

“Israeli forces have been operating in the past few hours with a concentrated effort against terrorist hotbeds in Jenin,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Twitter. “We will adopt an offensive attitude against anyone who attacks Israeli citizens. They will pay a high price. We closely follow the actions of our enemies, we are ready for any scenario”, Gallant assures. According to local media, this offensive was decided about 10 days ago, following a serious attack in the West Bank in which four Israelis were killed.