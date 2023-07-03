Neck and back pain, could it be the fault of posture? Prevention and consequences, beware

Neck and back pain can also be caused by poor posture and have severe consequences for your back.

Sedentary lifestyle and posture are very common problems, which not only compromise the back but also the adjacent structures. In particular, working many hours on the PC or sitting incorrectly, leads to a deficit that affects not only pain but also complicated movements and walking difficulties. Everything can then degenerate and become chronic.

For all these valid reasons, therefore, it is important to prevent and not wait for the clinical picture to get worse until it becomes quite complex to manage.

Pain in the neck and back: fault of the posture

Body discomfort, bad posture and general ailments can then cause headaches, neck pain, dental problems and carpal tunnel. The most common causes of neck and cervical disorders they are given either by repeated movements or by an incorrect posture. Continuously leaning your head forward, for example, leads to a misalignment of the same from the back. The shoulders close, bending more and more and the solicitation of the whole area becomes abnormal enough to also affect the nerves and other structures.

What are the worst consequences of an incorrect posture

I common problems they are given by sitting incorrectly or with crossed legs or bending forward. To sit correctly, especially when working long hours, you need a desk and chair of proportionate and adequate dimensions, such as to ensure correct posture, straight back and elbows resting at an angle. The computer must be placed in front, slightly lower than the non-superior view. The feet should be raised on a special cushion, always considering a break every hour to stretch the muscles.

Stress on the body of this kind also worsens mood. In fact, it leads to always be nervous and have high irritability. When there is an alteration, the internal organs are also compromised, in particular the constant compression of the abdomen and intestines lead to digestive problems, constipation, reflux and even abdominal hernias. Compromise of the rib cage fatigue also increases because it compromises the flow of oxygen and also favors the constant headache which becomes chronic.

Neck pains without taking action they can only get worse and become chronicprogressive slippage of the cervical vertebrae should be treated by a specialist. Posturologists, physiotherapists, orthopedists can support a path to restore movement and effective posture.

