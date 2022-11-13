Home World Midterm, Catherine Cortez Masto wins in Nevada: Democrats retain control of the Senate
Midterm, Catherine Cortez Masto wins in Nevada: Democrats retain control of the Senate

Midterm, Catherine Cortez Masto wins in Nevada: Democrats retain control of the Senate

According to American media projections, the Democratic Catherine Cortez Masto is reelected in Nevada. Her victory gives Democrats control of the Senate for the next two years. Democrats now have 50 seats in the Senate plus the casting vote of the Vice President Kamala Harris. The Republicans remain stationary at 49 seats when one remains to be assigned, the one in Georgia, which will be decided in the ballot on 6 December.
Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, former prosecutor and state attorney general, will defeat Republican Adam Laxalt, her successor in the attorney general’s office and son and grandson of former senators, according to CNN and NBC.
In ArizonaCNN expects the Democratic Senator Mark Kellya former astronaut, will defeat Republican Blake Masters, a Trump-backed venture capitalist backed by tech tycoon Peter Thiel.

