Source title: Beijing’s Yanqing area has been reduced from a high-risk area to a low-risk area with no new additions for 5 consecutive days

According to the WeChat official account of “Beijing Yanqing”, the Beijing Yanqing District Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued the “Yanqing District Notice on Adjusting the Risk Area Level”. According to the “New Coronavirus Pneumonia Prevention and Control Plan (Ninth Edition)” and “Notice on Further Optimizing New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Measures to Scientifically and Accurately Do a Good Job in Prevention and Control”, Yulinbao New Village, Kangzhuang Town, Yanqing District, has no new cases for 5 consecutive days. The nucleic acid test results of all the infected persons were negative.From 22:00 on November 12, 2022, byHigh-risk areas are reduced to low-risk areas.Normalized prevention and control measures are implemented throughout Kangzhuang Town. Beijing Yanqing District Center for Disease Control and Prevention November 13, 2022

