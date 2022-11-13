Home Sports Verratti-Psg, forward until 2026: this is how much he will earn …
Sports

Verratti-Psg, forward until 2026: this is how much he will earn …

by admin
Verratti-Psg, forward until 2026: this is how much he will earn …

Arrived in 2012 from breaking latest news and presented on the same day as Ibrahimovic, he has never played in Serie A, but has become the most successful player in Ligue 1

The story between Marco Verratti and Paris Saint Germain is a story of absolute fidelity. The blue midfielder is in fact about to renew the contract that binds him to the Emir of Qatar’s club, until 2026. The Italian arrived in Paris in the summer of 2012 and has become the most successful player in the history of the French league. A record of titles destined to improve, considering the new agreement now in the process of being finalized.

12 MILLION

Verratti, who has just celebrated his 30th birthday in Paris, is therefore preparing to sign a new agreement that will effectively consolidate his place in the history of the French capital club. Arriving from breaking latest news, as a promise in the summer of 2012, and presented on the same day as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marco has quickly established himself as a fixed point in midfield. First alongside Thiago Motta, then as a point of reference for a team that in the meantime has established itself as one of the five most important players in Europe. Appreciated by Messi, also in football tune with Neymar, very close on and off the pitch with Mbappé, Verratti is also considered indispensable by the management which has allowed him to rise from the initial net salary of one million euros to the current twelve. Verratti is the most successful player in the history of French football and one of the idols of the Parco dei Principi. With the new contract he is on his way to complete a career at the highest level in Europe, despite the fact that he has never played in Serie A.

See also  Ambrovit, for salvation you need 3 points in Certosa

November 12, 2022 (change November 12, 2022 | 23:15)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

F1 Brazil, Russell: “How Mercedes has grown!”. Hamilton:...

Nakashima wins the Next Gen Atp Finals: defeated...

Bologna-Sassuolo 3-0: Aebischer, Arnautovic and Ferguson decide

5-a-side football, men’s Serie A: Napoli first, Olimpus...

Dolomiti Belluno, Vinciguerra at work after the serious...

Lukaku, an exam to fly to the World...

From Rold Belluno he travels to Pineto. Colussi:...

Billie Jean King Cup: the final is Switzerland-Australia

Udinese hits twice in the final and makes...

Rugby. Australia ko by one point, Lamaro’s Italy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy