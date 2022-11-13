The story between Marco Verratti and Paris Saint Germain is a story of absolute fidelity. The blue midfielder is in fact about to renew the contract that binds him to the Emir of Qatar’s club, until 2026. The Italian arrived in Paris in the summer of 2012 and has become the most successful player in the history of the French league. A record of titles destined to improve, considering the new agreement now in the process of being finalized.

Verratti, who has just celebrated his 30th birthday in Paris, is therefore preparing to sign a new agreement that will effectively consolidate his place in the history of the French capital club. Arriving from breaking latest news, as a promise in the summer of 2012, and presented on the same day as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marco has quickly established himself as a fixed point in midfield. First alongside Thiago Motta, then as a point of reference for a team that in the meantime has established itself as one of the five most important players in Europe. Appreciated by Messi, also in football tune with Neymar, very close on and off the pitch with Mbappé, Verratti is also considered indispensable by the management which has allowed him to rise from the initial net salary of one million euros to the current twelve. Verratti is the most successful player in the history of French football and one of the idols of the Parco dei Principi. With the new contract he is on his way to complete a career at the highest level in Europe, despite the fact that he has never played in Serie A.