Migrants on Mexico’s Northern Border to Compete in First ‘Copa América Migrante’ Soccer Tournament

Title: Migrants on Mexico’s border participate in the First “Copa América Migrante” Soccer Tournament

Subtitle: Eight teams from various nationalities gather for a day of coexistence and sports

Migrants stranded on the northern border of Mexico will play in the First “Copa América Migrante” Quick Soccer Tournament in Ciudad Juárez this Thursday. The event will involve eight teams comprised of young people from Venezuela, Cuba, El Salvador, Peru, Colombia, Honduras, Guatemala, and Ecuador.

For months, many of these migrants have been traveling from their home countries to reach this border, where they have spent weeks living on the streets or in shelters while waiting for an appointment with the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to request asylum through the CBP One application.

The fast-paced soccer tournament will be held in a single day, starting at 8:00 a.m. (local time) at the 20 de Noviembre Stadium. Migrants residing in the Enrique “Kiki” Romero shelters and the Leona Vicario Integrator Center for Migrants will participate in matches played in the six-against-six format.

The Municipal Institute of Sports and Physical Culture of Juárez’s director, Juan Escalante, stated that the purpose of the tournament is to provide spaces for coexistence, recreation, and sports among migrants. This event aims to empower migrants and maximize their time by fostering healthy camaraderie through soccer.

Ana Laura Rodela, the general coordinator of the Leona Vicario Integration Center for Migrants of the Government of Mexico, expressed her belief that activities like these will encourage migrants to make the most of their time. She emphasized that soccer fosters an atmosphere of healthy camaraderie.

Santiago González, the director of Human Rights of the Municipality, highlighted that the goal of the tournament is to promote interculturality rather than mere multiculturalism.

The Municipality of Juárez’s sports coordinator stated that two fast soccer fields will be installed at the stadium for the tournament.

This event is one of several activities organized for migrants arriving in the city of Juárez, which receives the highest migratory flow along the Mexico-United States border. The intention is to integrate migrants as part of the community by establishing spaces for coexistence, recreation, and sports.

Migration specialists estimate the current migrant population in Juárez to be around 5,000, with approximately 3,000 residing in shelters. The remaining migrants live in rented houses, hotels, or on the streets. Some have been stranded in Juárez for over a year, waiting for an opportunity to cross into the United States – either without documents or through the available options provided by the US government.

The “Copa América Migrante” Soccer Tournament offers a platform for these migrants to come together, enjoy a day of sportsmanship, and underscore their presence as part of the local community.

The organizers have expressed their hopes that this event will serve as a testament to the inclusive nature of sports, which transcends borders and fosters a sense of unity among people from diverse backgrounds.

Source: EFE.

