The three government allies sign a sub-amendment to the migrant decree that is being discussed in the Senate to give a clean slate to the protection envisaged today for asylum seekers

The majority, after a long mediation, reach an agreement on the further crackdown on special protection which is effectively cancelled. With a sub-amendment presented in the Constitutional Affairs commission of the Senate, where the Migrants decree is being examined, approved by the CDM which took place in Cutro the day after the shipwreck that occurred off the Calabrian coast, the center-right states that it will no longer be possible to convert residence permit for work reasons the permit obtained as a result of special protection. At the same time, those for disasters or for medical treatment will no longer be convertible into a residence permit for work reasons, except in very limited situations.

The undersecretary of the Molteni League announced the squeeze The Northern League rejoices: the text of the majority "accepts the amendments of the League which tighten the special protection introduced by Minister Lamorgese and the left in 2020. It had become an amnesty, an immigration pull factor. The special protection created overcrowding in the courts and police headquarters and did not produce integration. We return to the Salvini decrees ", they let the party of via Bellerio know. The same Northern League undersecretary for the Interior, Nicola Molteni – who followed the whole game at Palazzo Madama – announced the new crackdown: "Special protection is unique in Italy and creates attractive conditions for immigration and we will reset it" . Line then confirmed by FdI, through the voice of Undersecretary Emanuele Prisco: "The intention of the majority is to cancel the so-called special protection, standardizing the discipline to the rest of Europe". The sub-amendment is aimed at "temporary permits" the use of which "for various reasons has expanded dramatically, creating an indiscriminate safeguard for illegal immigrants".



Majority sources: “We move in compliance with international conventions” FdI then underlines that the common goal is “to abolish special protection”. For the prime minister’s party, “the purpose of the amendment is in fact to restrict the scope of the temporary permit, the use of which for various reasons has expanded dramatically, creating an indiscriminate safeguard for illegal immigrants”. In other words, no reference to the Salvini decrees. And in the majority there are those who remember the findings then made by Colle precisely on the Security decrees. On the other hand, majority sources report, on the special protection chapter there has never been a lack of dialogue with the highest institutions. Basically, in the majority it is those who want to specify that it is indeed a very vigorous grip, such as for example on the disease (if it is treatable in the country of origin it no longer prevents the expulsion of the migrant), but without a clean sweep tout court, and that in any case we move in compliance with international conventions, also keeping in mind the observations raised by the Quirinale on the Cutro decree, all in constant connection with the executive.



The oppositions protest: "Centre-right dominated by the League" The three signatories of the proposed modification claim the choice of the entire centre-right, specifying that it is "a common goal". That is, "to prevent the legitimate need to protect persecuted foreigners in their countries from turning into de facto amnesties for all illegal immigrants arriving in Italy, as happened with the yellow-red government and with Minister Lamorgese. The idea that anyone can sooner or later obtaining a residence permit has undoubtedly favored departures", articulate the senators Pirovano, Lisei and Gasparri. The oppositions arise: "The majority, dominated by the League, presents amendments to that decree that distort and abolish the special protection", attacks the dem group leader in the Senate, Francesco Boccia, who speaks of "choices that have nothing to do with the humanity but are daughters of a dangerous demagoguery". Eliminating special protection "is irresponsible", increases the group leader dem in the commission Andrea Giorgis. "The majority reveal the will to hit the victims of trafficking and not to give protection even to those who risk their own safety and life if they were to be expelled", says the secretary of +Europa, Riccardo Magi, according to whom "eliminating the protection special will lead to an increase in the number of illegal immigrants, the opposite of what our country would need". Meanwhile, the oppositions are preparing to battle in the commission from Monday (there are just under 350 sub-amendments presented to the changes proposed by the government). So much so that the same majority takes it almost for granted that, in the end, the Migrants decree (expected in the Chamber on Tuesday afternoon) – barring a sprint of the works in the last few hours – can come to the attention of the Palazzo Madama Assembly without having finished the its process in committee (ie without rapporteur). Which would mean that the changes that the center-right and the government want to make to the text will have to be presented again in the Chamber in the form of new amendments (this time signed by the group leaders).



The Council of Ministers declared a state of emergency throughout the national territory following the exceptional increase in flows of migrants through the Mediterranean routes. It will last at least six months. A move, explained the government, which “makes it possible to ensure more effective and timely responses in terms of managing migrants and their accommodation on the national territory”. The theme of migrants was at the center of the last episode of Numeriaired on Sky TG24 on 11 April Go to the photo gallery

How have the landings in Italy gone in recent years? From 2014 to 2017 there was an off-scale migratory flow, culminating with 181 thousand landings in 2016. This flow then decreased, with the numbers decreasing in the following years also due to the coronavirus pandemic Go to the photo gallery

In 2023 the numbers started to grow again: it had never happened that in the first three months of the year there were so many landings. More people landed from January to March this year than in any previous year: we are talking about figures that had never been seen even in the years of the largest flows from North Africa. This is why the government has decided to launch a tightening


