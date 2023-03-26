(LaPresse) Moments of tension between the ship Ocean Viking and the Libyan coast guard. Libyan agents fired a few shots during a ship’s rescue operation in the Mediterranean della ong Sos Mediterranean previously alerted by Alarm Phone for a dinghy in trouble with about 80 migrants on board.

The incident took place on Saturday 25 March and was filmed by both the ship’s crew and the Sea-Watch reconnaissance aircraft, the Seabird. In the images we see the vessel of the Libyan authorities approaching the crew of the Ocean Viking and firing into the air to block their rescue operation. After the humanitarian vessel has been sent away, the dinghy is intercepted with a series of dangerous maneuvers to which a few shots are added in the water. (LaPresse)