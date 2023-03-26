Algerian boxer Imán Chalífová was expelled from the World Championship in Delhi just before the final of the category up to 66 kg. The International Federation IBA announced that Khalífová does not meet the criteria needed for participation. She did not say more, referring to the athlete’s privacy and medical secrecy. With the same reasoning, she disqualified two-time world champion Lin Yu-ching from Taiwan during the tournament, according to the website insidethegames. According to Algerian media, Khalifova had too high a testosterone level during a hormone test.

