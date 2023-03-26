news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, MARCH 26 – A 35-year-old woman was run over and killed in the night as she was walking on the San Vitale provincial road in the municipality of Medicina (Bologna).



The woman, of Peruvian origin, was hit by a car that failed to avoid her, causing her to end up in a canal.



Investigations are underway to understand the dynamics. (HANDLE).

