11
The accident occurred during the night on the San Vitale a Medicina road
news-txt”>
(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, MARCH 26 – A 35-year-old woman was run over and killed in the night as she was walking on the San Vitale provincial road in the municipality of Medicina (Bologna).
(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, MARCH 26 – A 35-year-old woman was run over and killed in the night as she was walking on the San Vitale provincial road in the municipality of Medicina (Bologna).
The woman, of Peruvian origin, was hit by a car that failed to avoid her, causing her to end up in a canal.
Investigations are underway to understand the dynamics. (HANDLE).
news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA
See also Xi Jinping emphasized at the Central United Front Work Conference to promote the united struggle of Chinese sons and daughters at home and abroad to gather great strength for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation - Teller Report