Home » Migrants, the agreement in Europe. From fines to expulsions, here’s what changes
World

Migrants, the agreement in Europe. From fines to expulsions, here’s what changes

by admin
Migrants, the agreement in Europe. From fines to expulsions, here’s what changes

The agreement is historic: for the first time, after seven years of negotiations on two different proposals, the governments of the European Union have found an agreement to change the rules governing the right to asylum. A reform that introduces elements of solidarity to help countries of first arrival (those who refuse redistribution will have to pay 20,000 euros per migrant), but also more constraints to ensure that states such as Italy assume their responsibilities in managing arrivals, following an accelerated procedure for examining asylum applications. In exchange, Rome has asked for more leeway to expel the “irregulars”: not only to their countries of origin, but also to those through which they have transited.

Here are the key points

1

The EU states that oppose the redistribution will have to pay 20,000 euros per migrant

2

The border procedures for examining applications will have to last a maximum of 12 weeks

3

States of first entry will remain responsible for the migrants for a period of two years

4

Italy has obtained the possibility of repatriating migrants also to transit countries

See also  Embargo on Russian oil leads to differences, EU will hold foreign ministers’ meeting next week to coordinate positions – yqqlm

You may also like

Nearly 1,000 people marched in Taipei to support...

A black woman prefers Serbia to Croatia |...

Unabomber, dead Theodore Kaczynski: terrorized the US

Theodore Kaczynski, the bomber known as the Unabomber,...

Prices at Roland Garros inside the complex |...

The Unabomber, the mathematician who terrorized America for...

Manchester City-Inter, a Palermo scarf in the Champions...

Why Ssangyong cars are so cheap (more and...

Documentary about Mary Tyler Moore on HBO –...

The World Food Program suspends food aid for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy