Migrants, the new traffic: pirates attack small boats to steal the engine

SFAX (Tunisia) – On these beaches they are called the “small boats of death”. From thin sheet metal, low, very dangerous, they make one in two days and at very low cost, in one of the illegal laboratories, anonymous and dusty warehouses on the outskirts of Sfax, Tunisia’s second city and its industrial capital. It is above all the sub-Saharans who choose to board one, because they have less money and, compared to a wooden boat, the journey costs less (it has dropped to a thousand dinars, the equivalent of 300 euros, a third of a year ago) .