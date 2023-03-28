Mihai Bendeac revealed, for Can Can journalists, what he wants from a woman who could stand by his side. The actor confessed what are the things that she must do to convince him that she is suitable to become his wife.

“I’ve met a lot of girls, who are wonderful, and disinterested in material things. In Romania there are even millions, but in my life there are none. But it’s a topic I avoid discussing. I don’t have this complex that I wish she was like my mother in terms of character, but I am absolutely convinced that there are certain things that I would like her to have, for example the self-sacrificing spirit of to my mother”, Mihai Bendeac declared for CanCan.

Photo source: Instagram