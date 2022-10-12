LONDON – A real on reality show. For the first time a member of the Windsor will participate in one of the shows that with their format have changed contemporary television: Mike Tindallformer rugby champion and husband of Zara Phillipsdaughter of Princess Anne (Queen Elizabeth was therefore her grandmother and King Charles III is her uncle), accepted the offer to be a competitor of I’m a celebrity, get me out of here (literally “I’m a celebrity, get me out of here!”), British version of The island of the famousaccording to what the Sun.