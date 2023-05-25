Mike Tyson has revealed that Jamie Foxx has suffered a stroke

Mike Tyson revealed on the Valuetainment podcast that Jamie Foxx suffered a stroke. Foxx was rushed to the hospital about a month ago straight from the set. The Oscar winner was later admitted to a Chicago clinic specializing in the treatment of “severe complex conditions.”

“It’s not good. They said stroke. I have no idea what happened to him,” Mike Tyson said to the quoted source.

Jamie Foxx, real name Eric Bishop, was filming the action comedy ‘Back In Action’ in Atlanta, Georgia in April when he became ill and was rushed to hospital following a ‘medical complication’. At least that’s what the announcement made by Corinne, the American star’s daughter, sounded like, she avoided giving any other information.

Jamie Foxx is currently admitted to a clinic specializing in the treatment of severe conditions such as strokes, traumatic brain injuries and spinal cord injuries. Corinne recently announced on Instagram that her father is currently receiving “extraordinary care” and is “on the mend.” At the same time, several sources claimed to Page Six that the actor suffers from high blood pressure and that he is “lucky to be alive”.

Photo source: CNN