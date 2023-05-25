Home » Mike Tyson has revealed that Jamie Foxx has suffered a stroke
World

Mike Tyson has revealed that Jamie Foxx has suffered a stroke

by admin
Mike Tyson has revealed that Jamie Foxx has suffered a stroke

Mike Tyson revealed on the Valuetainment podcast that Jamie Foxx suffered a stroke. Foxx was rushed to the hospital about a month ago straight from the set. The Oscar winner was later admitted to a Chicago clinic specializing in the treatment of “severe complex conditions.”

“It’s not good. They said stroke. I have no idea what happened to him,” Mike Tyson said to the quoted source.

Jamie Foxx, real name Eric Bishop, was filming the action comedy ‘Back In Action’ in Atlanta, Georgia in April when he became ill and was rushed to hospital following a ‘medical complication’. At least that’s what the announcement made by Corinne, the American star’s daughter, sounded like, she avoided giving any other information.

Jamie Foxx is currently admitted to a clinic specializing in the treatment of severe conditions such as strokes, traumatic brain injuries and spinal cord injuries. Corinne recently announced on Instagram that her father is currently receiving “extraordinary care” and is “on the mend.” At the same time, several sources claimed to Page Six that the actor suffers from high blood pressure and that he is “lucky to be alive”.

Photo source: CNN

See also  Coppa Italia, Inter beat Juve and go to the final

You may also like

FSRS President Vico Zeljković – A fighter makes...

Tina Turner was in Belgrade three times Entertainment

McCarthy Says Optimistic About Debt Ceiling Talks, But...

Massacre of Capaci, the tribute of the violinist...

DEALERSTAT 2023 Ford Pro is the most appreciated...

Memoirs of a young man who attended Tina...

Tina Turner died – Il Post

Sudanese army accuses Rapid Support Forces of looting...

South Carolina to ban abortion after 6 weeks....

NATIONAL ACADEMY FOR PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION: The Ambassador of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy