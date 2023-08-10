Milan, Bianca Atzei’s Volvo found by the local police after the video posted on Instagram

Milan – The stolen Volvo was found this morning Thursday 10 August a Bianca Atzei a City Life a Milano. The car, which is about to be returned by the local police, had been left, presumably by the same thief, in viale Espinasse.

The story of the theft was went viral due to a story posted on your profile Instagram from Bianca Atzei’s partner, Stephen Courts (of the TV show Le Iene), who had also shown the video of the theft with the thief in action. Thief who, probably worried by the sudden and dangerous celebritypreferred to “return” the car.

