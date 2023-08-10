Home » Death toll from Hawaii wildfires rises to 36
News

Death toll from Hawaii wildfires rises to 36

by admin
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires rises to 36

At least 36 people were confirmed dead Wednesday night by authorities from devastating wildfires sparked by a hurricane on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

“As firefighting efforts continue, a total of 36 deaths have been discovered amidst the active Lahaina fire today,” according to a Maui County statement posted on its website.

Strong winds from Hurricane Dora fueled the devastating fires, which destroyed parts of Lahaina, a tourist site.

The county said more than 2,100 people stayed overnight in four emergency shelters, while another 2,000 tourists took refuge at a local airport.

The death toll from the disaster could rise as the fire continues and rescue teams search the burned areas, local authorities reported Thursday.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered “all available federal resources” to help fight the wildfires in Hawaii.

See also  Airport of departure as the first place of work for pilots and flight attendants (FG)

You may also like

What did Gustavo Petro talk about with Alain...

the condolences of his “boys” [notiziediprato.it]

Government starts ferry operations between El Salvador and...

For allegedly abusing a child under the age...

Bank extra profit tax — idealista/news

The world repudiates the “cowardly murder” of Villavicencio

Controversy over police who shot a dog in...

President Biden Pledges Strong Support for Ukraine, Seeks...

Research and businesses, 52 million euros and 105...

They find the body of a woman at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy