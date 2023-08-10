Death toll from Hawaii wildfires rises to 36

At least 36 people were confirmed dead Wednesday night by authorities from devastating wildfires sparked by a hurricane on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

“As firefighting efforts continue, a total of 36 deaths have been discovered amidst the active Lahaina fire today,” according to a Maui County statement posted on its website.

Strong winds from Hurricane Dora fueled the devastating fires, which destroyed parts of Lahaina, a tourist site.

The county said more than 2,100 people stayed overnight in four emergency shelters, while another 2,000 tourists took refuge at a local airport.

The death toll from the disaster could rise as the fire continues and rescue teams search the burned areas, local authorities reported Thursday.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered “all available federal resources” to help fight the wildfires in Hawaii.

