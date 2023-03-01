Home World Milan, meetings with the Municipality and the Region for the new stadium: relive Cardinale’s evening | First page
“This afternoon I will meet Gerry Cardinale to understand if Milan really want to go to the La Maura area, and therefore understand what to do”. Thus the mayor of Milan Joseph Sala announced the meeting with Gerry Cardinale and Milan regarding the idea of ​​the Rossoneri club moving away from San Siro. A project that is developing in parallel with that of Inter which instead seems to have chosen the Assago area, therefore the Meazza would risk remaining empty.

Meanwhile this morning Snitchcurrent owner of the area on which the trotting racecourse stands, confirmed that it has “signed a preliminary sale agreement for the area which includes the Snai La Maura racecourse”. It doesn’t mean that the land has already been sold, but that the idea is concrete.

18:45 – The Rossoneri management moves to the Region for an interview with the Lombard President Attilio Fontana.

About the San Siro, the Superintendent of Archeology spokefine arts and landscape for the metropolitan city of Milan Emanuela Carpani: “At the moment, there are no landscape restrictions or cultural restrictions on the San Siro lot area. In other neighboring areas, however, there are prerequisites for protection from the cultural heritage code, but not there at the moment. The meeting went very well, an initial discussion with Mayor Sala on various issues, not just the stadium. He reported to me some emergencies of various projects that are close to the Municipality’s heart”.

18:20 – Less than half an hour and the protagonists go out with their cars, waiting to announce the results of the meeting that has just ended.

Ore 18 – Gerry Cardinale arrives at Palazzo Marino: the meeting with Milan begins.

