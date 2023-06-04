Milan Tegeltija wants to increase the number of foreigners in PL BiH | Sports

Milan Tegeltija, the first man of Borc from Banja Luka advocated for increasing the number of foreign footballers um:tel Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The president of the red and blue team from Banja Luka wrote on “Twitter” that five foreign footballers, as much as is allowed according to the existing rules, “inhibit” the quality of clubs and championships.

“FK Borac has five ‘foreigners’ in its current composition, which is the maximum according to the FSBiH. It is a serious limiting factor for raising the quality of clubs and the league and bringing in serious reinforcements. Raising the quality of clubs and football while limiting players’ passports limits the quality of clubs and the league. If the club as a Fighter who already has five foreigners brings in some ‘foreign’ player, some ‘foreigner’ from the existing squad has to go. That number of five foreigners out of 18 players in the protocol does not allow the clubs to make a qualitative step forward considering the relatively small football population in BiH”, he mentioned Tegelti and added:

“It is a misconception that local football schools can produce a sufficient number of quality players and thus raise the quality of clubs and leagues. It is incorrect that the quality of local players is destroyed by a greater number of foreigners. On the contrary, with quality ‘foreigners’, local footballers raise their quality”.

As a reminder, the Banja Luka players have citizens of Serbia (Darko Lazić, Nikola Pejović and Nikola Ninković), Croatia (Jakov Blagaić) and Slovenia (Janez Pišek) in their camp, and last night the former Partizan and Herenven winger Nemanja Mihajlović arrived at the City Stadium.

